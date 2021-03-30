Cotton Patch Cafe donates $10,000 to Rays of Hope

The non-profit helps support children and teens that have experienced loss through experiences like death, divorce, or incarceration.

MIDLAND, Texas — Cotton Patch Cafe has donated $10,000 to local non-profit Rays of Hope Children Grief Centre.

This money will go to helping provide counseling as well as peer support groups, camps and more for youth in these situations.

“Cotton Patch Cafe is proud to continue our support of the local communities we serve through this donation to Rays of Hope,” Mazen Albatarseh, CEO of Cotton Patch Cafe said in a press release. “We hope these funds will help this organization as it continues to provide the tools and resources necessary for adolescents experiencing grief.”

Rays of Hope staff members say the restaurant chose them out of the goodness of their hearts.

"We do everything through volunteers, and we do everything through grants and donations and so it's great to have the community see what we do and support us and then get involved because we couldn't do what we do without them," Katelyn Workman, director of the non-profit said.

Rays of Hope opened in 2003 and has been serving around 400 children every year.