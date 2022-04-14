Nathaniel Machuca's family thankful for community's support in wake of his death

Chassidy Vega, Machuca's cousin, said there is still many unanswered questions, but something that is keeping them going is support the community has shown.

MIDLAND, Texas — The family of Nathaniel Machuca continues to mourn after the Midland Police Department reported they had found his body near TX-349 Monday afternoon.

According to City of Midland officials at this time, the cause of death is unknown and police are still investigating if foul play is suspected.

NewsWest 9 spoke with Chassidy Vega, Nathaniel Machuca's cousin. She said there are still many unanswered questions, but something that is giving the family strength is the support the community has shown.

"Nathaniel was very well known here in Andrews because he was in band so he had so many friends," said Vega. "His mom is also well known so the Andrews community is really trying to help the family out with any expenses they may have."

According to Vega, Wild Rose in Andrews will be making shirts and a percentage of the proceeds will also go to the family.

Vega said she is thankful for everyone who has reached out to Nathaniel's family. She said in moments like these any bit of support counts.

"My tia (aunt) and tio (uncle), Helen and Martin, they need anybody and all love they can and the prayers they can," said Vega. "No mother or father will ever expect to bury their son."

Vega said she hopes they can find closure soon.

"We still really don't have a lot of answers yet so we just want to make sure that right things are going to happen," said Vega. "I'm glad we found him, but we still don't have a lot of answers. We want our questions answered."