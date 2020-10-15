Community shows support for Bob Fu at prayer vigil

Dozens of Midlanders visited the Midland County Horseshoe Arena Amphitheater Thursday to support Fu in his fight for religious freedom.

MIDLAND, Texas — (Editor's note: The above video is from a previous story covering the protests against Bob Fu.)

While protests against Bob Fu continuing throughout his neighborhood, the citizens of Midland came together to hold a prayer vigil in support.

Dozens of Midlanders visited the Midland County Horseshoe Arena Amphitheater Thursday to support Fu in his fight for religious freedom.

Citizens were out waving American and Republic of China flags with a banner proclaiming they stood with human rights activist Bob Fu.

As of noon, no counter protestors had showed up to the event.

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton will be holding a press conference on Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. to provide an update on the situation.