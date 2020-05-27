MIDLAND, Texas — Midlanders are coming together to show support for local leaders.

Robin Poole and other Midland citizens have organized a mobile prayer vigil to help provide support for county commissioners, the sheriff, the mayor and numerous other city and county leaders.

The vigil will take place Wednesday night from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Midland College Chap Center parking lot.

Cars will meet in the south parking lot, where someone will be providing directions for where vehicles should park.

A sound system will be set up in the parking lot where leaders will be able to speak to those gathered through microphones.

Attendees are asked to stay in their vehicles at all times. People can roll down their windows to listen or visit the Facebook Live broadcast to hear.

Former Stongegate Minister and Mabee Foundation leader Mike Goeke will provide a word and prayer. Craig King will perform a song of worship as well.

When the vigil is done, cars will be directed to exit the parking lot and turn left where they will circle the campus.

As the vehicles circle there will be a sign for each leader and their prayer sign. Occupants can then say a little prayer before exiting out onto Wadley Avenue.

For more information on this vigil including a map of the route you can visit the Facebook event page linked below.

MORE COMMUNITY NEWS FROM NEWSWEST 9:

MISD releases survey on school district calendars

Midland County Sheriff's Office holds memorial for Gary Painter

Local veterans remember fallen heroes