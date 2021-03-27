Community helps local couple raise funds to adopt a child

A Fish Fry and Bike Rodeo was held on Saturday to help Quentin and Courtney raise funds to complete the adoption process.

MIDLAND, Texas — One local couple, Quentin "Q" and Courtney Alexander needed help with adopting a little girl.

A Fish Fry and Bike Rodeo was held on Saturday at Solid Rock Fellowship Out West by The Misfits in Christ to help raise funds for the adoption.

Q and Courtney say there have been challenges with the adoption process and the community came out to support them.

"You have people that support, you have people that love you, but when you ask hey can you help us and you have multitudes of people come to help out no questions asked, no hesitation, it's always heartwarming to be reminded not of just families love and friends love but God's love through them," said Q.