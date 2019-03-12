ODESSA, Texas — It's officially the most wonderful time of year!

The Permian Basin Rehab Center and the Pilot Club kicked off the holiday season with the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree.

The special event also introduced everyone to the rehab center's new patient representative, Junior Gamboa. Junior has been a PBRC patient for six years. He recently graduated from occupational and physical therapies and is now only in speech therapy.

“We really appreciate the rehab center and how they have helped him grow,” Junior’s mom, Diana said. “He couldn’t sit up or crawl when we first arrived. Now he won’t stop moving.”

Located on the corner of Grandview and Everglade, the Community Christmas Tree is more than just a tree – every single light is placed in honor or memory of a loved one that benefits the rehab center.

"I love this event because it represents the community support of the rehab center and what it means to be part of a community that really cares about people. Christmas is the perfect time to remember that," Kim Ortega, PBRC Executive Director said.>

Lights are still available for purchase. Each light is a $10 donation. Each name will be featured in the Odessa American Christmas morning. You can learn more at pbrehab.org.

