Committee meetings have started for the Midland hike and bike trail

MIDLAND, Texas — The hike and bike trail committee has only met one time, but have plans on coming together to plan out the future of the hike and bike trail in Midland.

"This will be a free usage free something for the community with a hike and bike trail or a park whatever is decided by the committee to bring to this area," said Ken Olson, director of the Midland County Horseshoe.

With the new 22 acre trail set to be built right next to the Midland County Horseshoe, Olson is one person who serves the committee.

"Because I’m the director of the Horseshoe and oversee Horseshoe operations, one of the commissioners felt it was important for me to be involved in the committee," Olson said. "[I'm] happy to serve and glad to be on it and bring some ideas as far as what we actually do done in our neck of the woods."

Olsen said so far the committee has had discussions on the trail.

"Hike and bike trail committee has met once now with some general ideas of directions we want to move," Olson said. "Some possible additions to the committee and general timelines."

During Monday's Midland County Commissioner's meeting, Commissioners approved the use of the Horseshoe for the committee to meet in.