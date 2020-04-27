MIDLAND, Texas — Dani Murgia came home from college for Spring Break and has been stuck at home in Midland because of COVID-19.

This left the 19-year-old University of Georgia soccer player with a lot of time on her hands, leading her to take on the role of the Lonestar neighborhood artist.

She's spreading smiles around her neighborhood using just her bike and a bucket of chalk.

"Seeing these amazing drawings is pretty special," said Morgan Martin, a Lonestar Neighbor.

For Murgia, it's about encouraging the kids to get outside.

"Today a group of kids came up to me and I let them help me color it in and they thought it was pretty fun," said Murgia.

Her goal is one drawing a day every day until she heads back to college.

"I've done Chip from Beauty and the Beast, Genie obviously, Flounder from Ariel or Little Mermaid, and Mike Wozowski from Monsters Inc.," said Murgia. "At least one a day for sure.'

With every stroke of chalk, she's giving neighborhood kids a reason to get out of their house and explore the neighborhood.

"I know a bunch of families look forward to coming to see them when they go on their walks and it's really nice because I was hoping to encourage kids to get outside more and not stay inside so much," said Murgia.

Murgia is creating joy for everyone in the Lonestar neighborhood.

"During this crazy time, just seeing the smiles on everyone's faces as they walk by," said Martin.

Just like the quote Murgia wrote next to the Genie drawing, she's reminding everyone how good it feels to get out of the house.

