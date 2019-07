MIDLAND, Texas — Coiffures Barber Shop and Salon in Midland and Odessa and Lavish Barber Shop are offering students free hair cuts during the 4th annual Back 2 School Haircuts.

The Midland locations will hold their event August 13 and the Odessa locations will hold their's August 14, both will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Haircuts will be free to students from Kindergarten through College, with a valid college ID.