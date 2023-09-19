City of Pecos gets a new fitness court

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday for a brand new fitness court. The outdoor court is part of a partnership grant with the Blue Cross.

PECOS, Texas — Residents in Pecos now have an awesome place to get a workout in.

The city held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, unveiling their brand new fitness court.

The outdoor court is all part of a partnership grant with the Blue Cross.

The court is equipped with a QR code that people can scan for a full body workout.

Pecos City Manager Charles Lino briefly talked about the purpose of the court in the community.

"Getting people out and exercising and moving around in the community is something that we really need to look out [for]," Lino said. "We hope this gives our citizens the opportunity to do just that."