City of Odessa's non-emergency lines will be out of service for an hour on Sept. 9
From 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, all non-emergency lines will be out of service. 911 lines will not be affected during this time.
If you have a non-emergency, the city advises you call 432-335-3378 during that time.
The City of Odessa said 911 lines will not be affected during this time.