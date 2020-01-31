ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa has posted a notice on its website notifying people that they violated TCEQ's requirements for monitoring and surface water reporting.

If you don't scroll to the bottom of the website though, you might miss it.

TCEQ told NewsWest 9 that this violation means they can't be certain that the water customers were drinking was safe during the months the city didn't submit their reports.

The City of Odessa failed to submit their report back in October of 2018, January 2019 and again in February 2019.

It is not just a state requirement but also a federal requirement for cities to report public water systems that operate a surface water treatment plant.

The city is required to submit the monthly water report to TCEQ by the 10th day of the month following the monitoring period.

Since the city did not submit their reports on time, they were required to let the public know within 12 months.

The violations did not require any formal enforcement from TCEQ and the violations were resolved after the reports were sent in.

The City of Odessa utility director Thomas Kerr wasn't available for comment.

TCEQ says that the city is currently in compliance with both state and federal drinking standards.