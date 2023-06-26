City of Odessa names finalist for city manager position

John Beckmeyer has held jobs in several different fields, but most of his experience is in IT.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — In a special meeting Monday night, the Odessa City Council voted unanimously to name John Beckmeyer the finalist for the position of city manager.

The city said they spent the day closely interviewing three finalists, after a fourth candidate withdrew.

That group was narrowed down from 50 people who initially applied.

Beckmeyer has a bachelor's degree in animal science from Sam Houston State University and has held jobs in several different fields. Most of his experience is in IT.

He currently serves as the executive director of the Republican Party of Texas and the chief operating officer of STEM Software. The company was once based out of Odessa and still serves many clients in the area.

When asked by the city if his political tie could be a potential concern, Brockmeyer told them it prepared him for where he is today.

He gave them the example that even within political parties, there are different communities, with different values, and the goal is to find ways to work together.

John has been married to his wife, Teresa, for 36 years after they met at a rodeo in Snyder. Together, they have three kids and four dogs. When he’s not working, he loves to golf.

The details of Brockmeyer’s contract are still being worked out.

The duties of the job have been handled by interim city manager Agapito "Gapi" Bernal since December of 2022, when former city manager Michael Marrero was fired along with former city attorney Natasha Brooks .