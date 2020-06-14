ODESSA, Texas — With many of the summer events in Odessa having to be canceled, some have been hoping for a chance to enjoy the summer in the city and all that it has to offer.

If you are the enjoyer of summer fun, then you will be pleased to know that the City of Odessa is planning an event that all of the residents can take part in.

A city-wide scavenger hunt is being planned for those who love the challenge of hunting for things.

Downtown Odessa Executive Director Lawanna Lambert, says this will be a way for families to practice social distancing and spend some time downtown with each other.

Lambert and other city officials have also put plans in place for the hunt by taking pictures of landmarks known around Odessa as well as businesses.

In hopes of engaging residents with the progress of downtown Odessa, the scavenger hunt will begin on Jun. 22 at 8 a.m.

The first set of photos will be located within the northside of First St. and the southside of Tenth St. to the east side of Bernice Ave. to the west side of Adams.

Once the photos are found, those who participate must take a picture of the landmark matching the picture.

Contestants will then be asked to write the address name of the building in an email and include contestant contact information and send it to Downtownevents@odessa-TX.gov.

The first 20 correct submissions will receive prizes valuing at $100.

The first week's winners will be announced on Jun. 29 at 10 a.m.

However, the scavenger hunt fun will not be over for those who want to keep the scavenger fun going.

The second set of photos for the hunt will be released on Jun. 28 at 8 a.m., with submissions being due on Jul. 3 at 8 a.m.

The second week's winners will be announced and given prizes the same day.

However, the fun doesn't stop there.

For each correct submission, contestants will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize of $1,000.

The drawing will be held at 12 p.m. on Jul. 3 at the Downtown Odessa office.

For more information on the hunt, click here.