City of Odessa Code Enforcement, Hanna Law Firm set to host 'Back to School Block Party'

The two-day event is free and open to the public and attendees will be able to enjoy a variety of free items.

ODESSA, Texas — City of Odessa Code Enforcement, along with Hanna Law Firm is hosting a "Back to School Block Party."

The two-day event will run on July 23 from 6-9 p.m. and on July 24 from 9 a.m. to noon.

This event is free and open to the public. There will be free food, games, door prizes and t-shirts.

Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available for those who wish to receive them.

Additionally, the first 600 kids who attend the event on Saturday will receive a free backpack.

The block party will take place at McKinney Park Sprayground located at 625 W. Pool Rd. in Odessa.