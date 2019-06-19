ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa has announced its plans to bring more art to traffic boxes in the area.

By the end of 2019, over 30 boxes should be covered in art from artists all around the world. But right now they are starting small.

Summer will see four of the traffic boxes with work from a local artist.

"People have started asking, 'When are you going to do the next one?' and 'Who are you going to have as the next artist?' and those kind of things so we've really seen an explosion of interest and people are taking pride in Odessa," said Randy Ham, the Executive Director of Odessa Arts.

"It's like wow, look what we've done for our community."

Reno Ramos is the artist who will be featured on these next four boxes. The boxes will display Odessa landmarks.

For more information on how you can apply to have your artwork featured or sponsor a traffic box, you can visit the Odessa Arts website.