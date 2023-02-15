City of Odessa asking for community input on sports complex

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department, the Quality-of-Life Committee and Synergy Sports Global are asking the public to participate in a feasibility study on a sports complex.
The survey is available in both English and Spanish. To choose a language, click the button on the top right of the survey screen.
There will also be a community meeting about the project on March 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sherwood Community Center, located at 4819 Everglade Ave. in Odessa.
To view or complete the survey, click or tap here.