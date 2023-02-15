x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

City of Odessa asking for community input on sports complex

A feasibility study is being conducted by the parks and recreation department, the Quality-of-Life Committee and Synergy Sports Global.
Credit: KWES

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department, the Quality-of-Life Committee and Synergy Sports Global are asking the public to participate in a feasibility study on a sports complex.

The survey is available in both English and Spanish. To choose a language, click the button on the top right of the survey screen.

There will also be a community meeting about the project on March 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sherwood Community Center, located at 4819 Everglade Ave. in Odessa.

To view or complete the survey, click or tap here.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Ector County Library introduces new technology for checkout

Before You Leave, Check This Out