MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland management team worked to help their employees beat the heat on August 14.

With hot temperatures West Texas has seen, the team decided to go around with a van full of Powerade and cold water and deliver some relief to the employees.

The operation helped the employees stay hydrated and safe from the heat while also appreciating some of those who can go unnoticed.

"We have a great deal of employees who work out in this heat day in and day out," said Morris Williams, the assistant city manager.

"As a management team we want to get out and show our appreciation, shake some hands, hand them a cold drink and let them know they aren't forgotten out here as they do what they do."

Williams says the operation has been happening for a few years and there are no plans to stop any time soon.

RELATED: Midland Co. officials say heroin cases on the rise in Tall City

RELATED: Suspect steals $1,000 from Midland Chick-Fil-A

RELATED: Midland City Councilman announces bid for congressional seat