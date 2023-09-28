Update: Water main breaks in central Midland are repaired

One water main break was at the intersection of Community Lane and North Garfield St. The second break was at the 2200 block of W. Golf Course Rd.

MIDLAND, Texas — Update:

The City of Midland says both water main breaks have been repaired and water has been restored to both locations.

The City of Midland reports that crews are working on two water main breaks in central Midland.

The first occurred at the intersection of Community Lane and North Garfield St.

Homes on North Garfield St. between Community Lane and Story Avenue, including the homes one block west on Story Ave, will experience a service disruption.

The repair will take approximately four hours.

The second break is in the 2200 block of W. Golf Course Rd.

The City of Midland says the water is out at San Jacinto Jr. High but is expected to be restored before classes resume Friday morning.