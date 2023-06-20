City of Midland opens week-long cooling center

The MLK Jr. Community Center will serve as a cooling center during regular business hours from June 20-24.

MIDLAND, Texas — As West Texas temperatures remain in the triple digits, the City of Midland announced Tuesday that the MLK Jr. Community Center auditorium will serve as a cooling center for most of the week of June 20.

The center, located at 2300 Butternut Lane, will be open during the regular business hours listed below.

Tuesday, June 20 from 5-9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, June 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.