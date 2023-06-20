x
City of Midland opens week-long cooling center

The MLK Jr. Community Center will serve as a cooling center during regular business hours from June 20-24.
As West Texas temperatures remain in the triple digits, the City of Midland announced Tuesday that the MLK Jr. Community Center auditorium will serve as a cooling center for most of the week of June 20.

The center, located at 2300 Butternut Lane, will be open during the regular business hours listed below.

  • Tuesday, June 20 from 5-9 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday, June 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

