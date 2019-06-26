MIDLAND, Texas — It is well known that West Texas weather can change at a moments notice, so ahead of the 2019 Star-Spangled Salute the City of Midland is offering a plan in case of inclement weather during the celebration.



This video attached below offers advice on what to do in case the weather gets bad.

It advises attendees to load provided shuttle buses and make their way to their cars or Christensen Stadium.

After any potential weather hazards have passed, an announcement will be made as to whether the event will continue.