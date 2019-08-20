MIDLAND, Texas — If you are hoping to finally have a career working for the City of Midland, the city will be hosting a job fair on August 22.

There will be a representative from every city department there and ready to answer questions and give information to those who hope to work for the city.

Applicants will also have the opportunity to have an on-site interview for the positions they apply for.

Interested applicants can apply for solid waste, engineering, transportation, utilities, parks, dispatch, police, and fire.

For more information about the job fair, contact the human resource manager, Nicole Weaverling at 432-685-7245.