From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 26, the City of Midland Department of Airports will host "Fly Into Fall", a free education and interactive aviation experience.

There will be food trucks, face painting, jumpers, exhibits and much more.

The event will take place at Midland Airpark, 901 Veterans Airpark Lane, Midland, TX. 79705.