City of Midland closes dog parks for maintenance

Maintenance crews will be applying fertilizer and weed control to the three parks.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Department will be closing three dog parks over the course of the week for maintenance.

This will allow fertilizer and weed control to be applied on the park grounds.

Beal Dog Park will be closed April 10 and reopen at noon on April 11.

Hogan Dog Park will be closed on April 11 and reopen on April 12 at noon.

Dennis the Menace Dog Park will be closed on April 12 and reopen at noon on April 14.