City of Midland announces redesigned utility payment website

The new site features several new features to make paying bills more convenient.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Utilities Department launched a newly redesigned online utility billing and payment website on Tuesday.

Customers will have the option to either pay bills without creating a login or create a login and have access to additional features.

Updated features with a login include managing a profile and adding guest access, linking multiple utility accounts under one login, viewing consumption and billed usage, setting account thresholds and alerts and paperless e-billing.

Those wishing to access the reporting and other features will be required to update their password on the new site during first login. From the home screen, click “forgot your password?” and enter the email address used to set up the existing account.

Then, re-register for autopay within the new portal.

City of Midland Customer Service is providing online account support as well as telephone support. For more information and details on the software upgrade, either call them at 432-685-7320 or email cs@midlandtexas.gov.