City of Big Spring will get delays in trash pickup for Thursday and Friday

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring sent out a public service announcement Wednesday about delays in trash pickup for Thursday and Friday this week.

Public Works Director Shane Bowles said in the announcement that due to a staffing shortage in the Sanitation Department, that is why delays will be happening this week.

If you have a roll-out that is not emptied on your scheduled pick-up day, the City of Big Spring advises you to leave the roll-out at the curb because there may be a late pick-up or maybe even a day delay.