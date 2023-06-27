City of Andrews opens new dog park

The idea was initially thought up in 2018 by a group of students in the Andrews Middle School Problem Solvers program.

ANDREWS, Texas — June 22 was a big day out in the city of Andrews as Mayor Flora Braly announced the opening of a new dog park.

“Therefore, I, Flora Braly, mayor of the city of Andrews, along with the city council, thank all of those who have assisted in bringing the project of love to completion and do hereby proclaim the city of Andrews Dog Park officially open.”

Not only was this a community achievement, but it's also a big success for one local group.

In the mayor's speech, she mentioned the beginning of the project dating back to 2018, when the idea came from a group of kids in Andrews Middle School’s Problem Solvers program.

What's been five years in the making has now brought new life for everyone to enjoy.