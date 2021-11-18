City of Alpine announces photo contest winners

The 11th annual event had 400 entries taken by 119 photographers.

ALPINE, Texas — The City of Alpine has announced the winners of the 2021 #AlpineTXPhoto Contest.

The contest challenged participants to "capture the city of Alpine in a personal, reflective way to reveal the personality of the area," according to a press release.

Rachel Waller, a fine art photographer who specializes in equine, landscape, western life and music, judged this year's event. Waller holds a BFA and MFA in film from the California Institute of the Arts.

See below for a list of the contest winners and a gallery of their entries.

H.L. Kokernot, Jr. Memorial Award ($500 cash prize) - "Beneath the Light" by Lori Reynolds.

- "Beneath the Light" by Lori Reynolds. Henry Charles Trost Memorial Award ($100 cash prize) - "Sunday Morning Dusty Pronghorn" by David Winslow.

- "Sunday Morning Dusty Pronghorn" by David Winslow. Twin Sisters Award ($50 cash prize) - "Love is in the Air" by Nicola Gell.

- "Love is in the Air" by Nicola Gell. Hancock Hill Award ($50 cash prize) - "The Guardian" by Cheyenne Marta.

- "The Guardian" by Cheyenne Marta. "A" Mountain Award ($50 cash prize) - "Sunshine" by Vicki LeBlanc.