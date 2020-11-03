Ray Stoker Jr. was born and raised in Odessa and graduated from Odessa High School and Baylor University.

He made his way as a successful attorney and fulfilled his passion for improving infrastructure and transportation in West Texas.

“He became the first director of TxDOT, which is the Texas Department of Transportation, and served out his second term through Governor Bush and then retired where he kind of took a behind the scenes role still advocating for West Texas and still making sure that even though we don’t have a whole lot of representation on this side of 35, those transportation dollars came out here because it was so important to industry and agriculture and just the way of life out here,” said Craig Stoker, Ray’s son and West Texas Food Bank Marketing Director.

If you live here or happen to pass by often, you know exactly what Highway 191 is as well as Loops 250 and 338, all of which would be nothing without him and his tireless fight for transportation bucks.

“At times we all complain that it doesn’t do that quite efficiently but just imagine if we didn’t have those key pieces of infrastructure to make sure that our traffic was continuing on,” said Stoker.

Ray Stoker died at age 79 from pulmonary fibrosis back in August 2018. His legacy and memory lives on not just with memorials, but the way our immediate traffic flows today.

“He did not do anything for the recognition and frankly was embarrassed by it. So we just kind of get a laugh out of this," said Stoker.

"He was honored at his retirement with a ferry boat that goes from Galveston to Boulevard when you’re down at the coast and you take those ferries, they’re all named after former commissioners and it’s just kind of fun to see those names and people that I knew growing up, and it gave me a foundation to come in and really understand how to make a difference and how to talk to people and how to kind a get things done behind the scenes when nobody’s looking."

"That can really make a difference and that’s what he always tried to do. Make that difference behind the scenes because the end goal was much more important than any sort of recognition,” said Stoker.

The city is hosting a signage unveiling ceremony on March 19th at the UTPB softball fields at 2:00 p.m. Representative Brooks Landgraf and the mayor of Odessa will be attending.

Craig Stoker says the designated area for the new signage goes from I-20 up to HWY 191 to memorialize him.

MORE FROM THIS REPORTER:

Local school leaders discuss keeping students safe in emergencies

Angie's Babies in need of baby doll donations for Alzheimer's patients

Chris Davidson Opportunity Park in need of donations for disability zip lines