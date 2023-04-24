Citizens committee speaks to Midland County Commissioners about Horseshoe Complex operations

The group recommended a new management contract and a new request for pricing.

MIDLAND, Texas — A citizens committee spoke to the Midland County Commissioners Court during their meeting Monday to report their findings on the operations at the Horseshoe Complex.

Midland County Judge Terry Johnson put the committee together at this time last year, with the intention of reviewing the complex's operations from top to bottom.

It was also to ensure that the City of Midland and Midland's taxpayers are in a fair situation and understanding with the complex.

“The whole purpose, instead of picking on anybody or any business, is just to look at how the thing is run, and what’s the best situation for taxpayers,” said Johnson.

The committee recommended to both Johnson and the court that a new management contract was the optimal way to move forward.

“They recommended ending the contract as it exists," said Johnson. "Now, we can't do that today, the way it's written, but we heard from the court that they are willing to put this out for a legitimate RFP, request for pricing, and go out for a request for qualifications, and do a legitimate look at a new contract.”

An outside law firm would assist in creating a new contract.

Meanwhile, the court and the committee weren't the only ones to think a new contract was a good step forward.

Joe Kelley, the current President of the Horseshoe Hospitality Services, believes that a new RFP and even a new contract isn't a bad idea.

Even with the potential of a new contract with the county, the Horseshoe Complex is still making positive strides monetarily, a benefit to both the complex and Midland.

“Business is great," Kelley said. "Demand for space is high. Revenue for the first six months was up 38%, expenses were actually down. Business is good.”