Christmas decorations donated for Memorial Gardens Park

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is already preparing to spread holiday cheer, and that includes decorations.

Thanks to Security Bank, Memorial Gardens Park will be extra festive this year.

Dewey Bryant, who works for Security Bank as well as serving on the Odessa City Council, says they donated decorations for the park because finding joy this year is more important than ever.

"The park is utilized quite a bit with people walking around it and again during the COVID period that we are in, it's just been a great uplifting park for the city," said Bryant.

Right now the plan is to light the poles around the park and have the fountain glow festively as well.