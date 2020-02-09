Children's Miracle Network campaigns benefit Medical Center Hospital

Funds raised will help MCH provide care and equipment in their NICU and Pediatric Unit.

ODESSA, Texas — The Medical Center Health System is currently running two fundraising campaigns for the Children's Miracle Network.

Money raised from both of these campaigns will help fund treatments, equipment and more for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Pediatric Unit.

The first fundraising campaign is with Kendra Scott. The jewelry company will be accepting donations at the register and any purchases can be round-up to the nearest to dollar.

Additionally, in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, 50% of proceeds from each purchase of the special Children Charm will go towards the Children's Miracle Network.

This fundraiser will run through September 30.

Love's Travel Stop is also participating in a fundraiser for CMN and MCHS.

This campaign will also allow people to donate at the register or round up their purchase to the nearest dollar. This campaign will end on October 3.

Masks are also available for purchase with Love's and CMN logo for $5. Each purchase will see $2.49 donated.

On National Coffee Day, September 29, all 16 ounce coffees and hot beverages will be sold of $1. That money will all go towards CMN.