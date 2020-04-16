TEXAS, USA — Chevron is stepping up to ensure no one goes without during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced Thursday it would be donating $40,000 to the Boys and Girls Club.

The money will be used for a variety of programs aimed at providing food for families, children and seniors.

This includes a partnership with the West Texas Food Bank to help deliver food to people who are quarantined or shut in during this time.

They are also handing out activity bags with books, STEM projects, crafts and more to help keep children entertained during the quarantine period.

