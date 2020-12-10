Chad Jones Law holds 6th annual Coats for Kids giveaway

The law firm collects coats and distributes them to children in need to make sure they stay warm during the winter.

MIDLAND, Texas — As the winter months approach, Chad Jones Law is holding its 6th Annual Coats for Kids giveaway.

Donations are still being accepted. If you would like to help, you can bring a new coat to 310 W. Wall Street, Suite 502 in Midland.

Additionally, those in need can attend one of the events and select a coat. Children must be present to receive a coat.

Additionally, everyone is asked to wear a mask and sanitize their hands upon entering the office.

For more information on this event you can click or tap here.