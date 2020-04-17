MIDLAND, Texas — Leaders across all industries continue to step up to ensure our front line has the items they need to fight COVID-19. Complex Community Federal Credit Union is one of those companies.

Since having shut down their lobbies to limit exposure and business slowing down, employees have spent their time sewing masks for the front line.

Employees spent Thursday delivering around 1,000 masks to healthcare workers in Midland, Odessa, Monahans, Big Spring and Andrews.

“Credit unions are built on the philosophy of people helping people,” said Myra Aranda, Marketing Coordinator for CCFCU. “Our sole mission is to be a part of the community and continue to be a part of Odessa, Midland, and surrounding counties by helping those people who are on the frontlines. And what better way to put our hands to work than to figure out how to make face masks which are in great need at the moment.”

Everyone in the credit union, from the tellers to the CEO, were involved in sewing, ironing, sanitizing and distributing the masks.

