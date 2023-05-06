5 new CASA volunteers sworn in at Midland County Courthouse

Court Appointed Special Advocates observe kids who were removed from neglectful or abusive households.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Today, five new Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers were sworn in at the Midland County Courthouse by Judge Ellen Griffith.

Also known as "CASA," these advocates are appointed by a judge to serve the best interests of a child who was taken from a neglectful or abusive home.

These children are usually taken to Child Protective Services or the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. From there, they can be sent to a foster home.

This is when the CASA steps in, observing the child in their new home for 12 to 18 months and speaking to those around them to determine the best long-term placement for a child.

"We assign our volunteer that one particular family and ask them to make the commitment that will ensure that, from the beginning to the end, that they follow the child and the family, and that they make recommendations for what's in the best interests for permanency for a child,” said Sara Basaldua, the volunteer coordinator of CASA of West Texas.

Those who want to become part of CASA must be 21 years old or over, be able to pass a background check and have at least five references. Extensive interviews are also undertaken with the candidates.

From there, they go through 30 hours of training on top of an extra four hours of courtroom observation.

Drake Thenell — who was one of five CASA volunteers to be sworn-in — said the training helped them learn how to better communicate with families and children.

“We went through everything," said Thenell. "From the definitions of abuse and neglect, to how to communicate most effectively with children and adults."

Thenell was inspired to become an advocate thanks to his adopted little brother, who went through a similar experience to other foster kids when he was younger.

Now, Thenell can gives kids a voice to be heard when they may not have one.

“It's an important role, right? Because they can't speak up for themselves, a lot of them, or some of them are too young, one," said Thenell. " But two, just trying to empower them through the process, and work with them through it and let them know that there are brighter things ahead."

The advocates are expected to begin almost immediately. They join over 130 CASA volunteers who will help over 300 kids across the counties of Midland, Glascock, Howard, Dawson, Gaines, Andrews and Martin.