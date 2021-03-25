Casa de Amigos giving door-to-door vaccines

Many of us have been trying to figure out how to get vaccinated. This nonprofit is doing what they can to make this possible.

MIDLAND, Texas — Local non-profit organization Casa de Amigos is giving out vaccines to those in the community who don't have easy access to them.

This organization strives to reach as many in underrepresented communities.

Erin Barnes, Outreach Manager at Casa De Amigos, says "We help the people in our community from health and wellness, senior services, adult and youth education services."

These services make them a good choice to team up with other organizations and take the vaccines to the doorsteps of people who need it the most.

"The Midland community health team which is the fire department and Midland Memorial Hospital have partnered with us," Barnes said.

As of March 24, the non-profit has given out 533 vaccines. Of those, 116 were for the homebound.

These vaccines being given out help these employees embrace a big goal every day.

"In everything we do we try to serve the underserved in the community," Barnes said.