Cancun Bar and Grill donating proceeds from corn queso to Ukraine

MIDLAND, Texas — Cancun Bar and Grill, a local restaurant located in downtown Midland, is doing its part to help those in Ukraine.

All proceeds from the restaurant's signature corn queso are being donated to Ukrainian relief efforts.

Cancun Grill has been in business for over 17 years, and owner Nemecio Torres says they've been blessed with success, which is why they thought they should pass those blessings on to those who need it.

As for why the corn queso, he says it's an original recipe, a creation from Torres himself. It's also their most popular menu item.

So far Torres says they've raised over $3,000 to help the people of Ukraine. The promotion has been going for the past five weeks.

"I'm going to keep going until we can't. I haven't put myself a limit or a time frame but we will continue helping," Torres said.