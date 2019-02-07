ROSWELL, N.M. — It's the week of July 4rth and that means unusual lights in the sky are probably fireworks. But, today marks the celebration of a different kind of light in the sky... UFOs!



It was today in 1947 that a now-famous UFO sighting was reported in Roswell, New Mexico.

To honor that monumental moment in UFO history, the city of Roswell invites all UFO fanatics to join in on the celebration at their UFO Festival this weekend.



The three-day event will feature guest speakers, live entertainment, a costume contest, a parade and so much more.

The festival is July 5th through the 7th.