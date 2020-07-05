ODESSA, Texas — Three local ambulance companies and a hot dog business teamed up to provide lunch for first responders Thursday.

The group served hot dogs, burgers, chips, cookies and drinks outside of the Central Fire Station in Odessa.

Organizers said it was a thank you to those who have worked so hard to keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is an appreciation because we know that things are going to get a little bit harder for all our first responders, so we're trying to let them know that the community supports them," said Carol Uranga, owner of Carol's Ambulance, Inc.

"We know what they're going through and we appreciate everything that they do for us. So our sign says 'United' and 'Stronger' because that's where we have to be," Uranga said.

The group says they handed out 200 meals and served until the food ran out.

