Bush Elementary teams up with community partners to hold Bike Rodeo

According to the school, over 100 bicycles were worked on and more than 100 helmets were given out.

MIDLAND, Texas — Bush Elementary hosted a free Bike Rodeo on Sept. 25.

The event featured bike repairs by Broken Spoke Mobile Bike Repair, an obstacle course run by the Permian Basin Bicycle Association and Midland Police Department and helmets donated by WesTex Urgent Care, PBBA and MPD.

A drawing was held for four new bikes and two gently-used ones donated by Ulterra Drilling Technologies, Terlingua Resources and teachers from the school.

MPD and the Bush PTA provided snacks and goody bags. Ribbons and prizes were also given away.