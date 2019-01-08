MIDLAND, Texas — As the Summer comes to a close, many students are preparing for school while many parents are more focused on their safety.

Unfortunately, shootings are a common occurrence in America, so much so that one company has begun selling bulletproof backpacks.

Guard Dog Security offers the ProShield Tactical Backpack through Office Depot, and according to Office Depot employees, they have been on the shelves for about one year.

The backpacks, according to Guard Dog, have been tested and certified against .44 magnum and 9mm guns.

Currently, the backpacks are only in stock at the Midland Office Depot but are also available online.