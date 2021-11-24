Bulldog Steel holds annual Thanksgiving Feast

The company was expecting at least 1,500 guests Wednesday.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Bulldog Steel and Metal Building Components held their 3rd annual Thanksgiving Feast in Big Spring Wednesday.

Company president Stormy Bradley said the event is a family affair. Her husband, grandma, second grade teacher and some friends got together to feed their town, free of charge.

They started cooking on Monday, guys take the meats, and the girls take the fixings.

Bradley said she and her husband are passionate about serving the community, and what better way to serve than to hand out food, a whole lot of food.

"We cooked 250 lbs. of potatoes, just to put that into perspective,” Bradley said. “We have 60 turkeys, 60 hams, I don't know how many of everything else, but that's a lot of potatoes."