Breaking Bread Ministries provide sleeping bags to keep people warm on the streets as cold freeze hits

The ministry says it has at least 74 people they are working to help prepare for the winter months, but they are hoping to reach the goal of 150 sleeping bags.

MIDLAND, Texas — Breaking Bread Ministries will be handing out sleeping bags to those living on the streets as the cold snap hits Midland.

With temperatures reaching below freezing, sleeping bags can help them stay a bit warmer during the freezing nights.

The ministry says it has at least 74 people they are working to help prepare for the winter months, but they are hoping to reach the goal of 150 sleeping bags.

If you are interested in helping Breaking Bread by purchasing more sleeping bags, you can click here.