MIDLAND, Texas — Breaking Bread Kitchen has received a $10,000 donation as part of an Emergency Community Support Grant.

The grant helps to provide agencies the funding needed to continue helping the community during the COVID-19 crisis.

This donation comes thanks to the help of Liberty Mutual and Safeco as well as Dustin Ptak Insurance.

Breaking Bread will be able to use the grant to continue providing daily meals to community members in need, such as those who are unemployed or homeless.

This service is particularly needed as there has been a large spike in food insecurity with the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizations like Breaking Bread Kitchen are instrumental in providing relief during times of crisis.

If you are interested in helping out by donating or volunteering or want to learn how to receive help you can visit Breaking Bread's website.

