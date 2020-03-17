BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: March 24, 2020

The Brazos County Health District has confirmed four more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of patients in the county to 16.

At this time, 12 of the cases are believed to be travel related and four people are believed to be infected due to community spread.

At least one of the 16 patients has been hospitalized at this time and health officials say it is one that was reported of the four new ones today. The other 15 patients are at home recovering.

The health district said the case Dr. Sullivan reported as being hospitalized was not in Brazos County. There is no new information on the patients being released because of community spread.

The health district has not yet confirmed when a press conference will be held.

UPDATE: March 22, 2020

The Brazos County Health District has confirmed two more cases of coronavirus, and the second community transmission case.

Ten of the cases are travel-related. There is no new information on who the patients are, but the health district says all 12 patients don't require hospitalization and the appear to be recovering well at home.

UPDATE: March 21, 2020

The Brazos County Health District has confirmed four additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 10 in the county. They said all at this time are thought to be travel related.

Only one case of confirmed coronavirus in the county has been diagnosed as a community transmission, meaning it was passed from person to person and was not travel related.

The patient information is not known at this time, but the health district says all 10 cases at this time are resting at home and doing well.

UPDATE: March 20, 2020

Dr. Seth Sullivan with the Brazos County Health District confirmed at a press conference Friday the county has its first case of community coronavirus transmission.

The patient is a man in his 30s and does not have a history of travel. Dr. Sullivan said the man went to the emergency room of a local hospital and proper precautions were taken in case a positive result came back. The patient is currently at home and is improving, according to health officials.

Dr. Sullivan also announced another case of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Brazos County to six. This is a man in his 20s that recently traveled to New Mexico. He is also at home and resting, Dr. Sullivan said.

"It is critical that each and every one of us does our part to stop the chain of viral transmission," Dr. Sullivan said. "This is a reason to heed the direction of public health agencies and the directives of government health officials."

UPDATE: March 19, 2020

The Brazos County Health District confirmed Thursday there is one additional case of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, in Brazos County. The total positive cases of COVID-19 in the Brazos County is four. All four cases are believed to travel related. They are all currently quarantined at home. The information we have on the patients as of now is:

Female in her 20s who traveled to Spain

Male in his 60s who traveled to Colorado

Female in her 20s who traveled to New York

Female in her 50s who traveled to Colorado

We will update you as the information becomes available.

PREVIOUS STORY: March 18, 2020

The Brazos County Health District confirmed Wednesday there are two additional cases of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, in Brazos County. The cases are still under investigation at this time so details behind who the patients are and how they got the virus have not yet been released.

The health district said some of the tests were done at private labs so information is still needed.

We will update you as the information becomes available.

PREVIOUS STORY: March 17, 2020

The Brazos County Health Department has confirmed there is a positive case of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19 in Brazos County.

The patient is a woman in her 20's who is not a student at Texas A&M or Blinn College. The release did not state if the patient had been in isolation or where they had been recovering and it did not state her condition.

The Brazos County Health District is working with the Texas Department of State Health Services At this time, Texas now has 57 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The Brazos Valley Health Department said they are planning on doing a press conference Tuesday at 12 pm at the health district with Dr. Seth Sullivan. You can watch on our Facebook page and ask questions. We'll ask them for you!

Here's what you can do right now:

You are okay. The health district maintains the coronavirus threat to the public remains low at this time.

Continue to practice social distancing.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If you don't have soap and water at the ready, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Don't touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, throw the tissue away and wash your hands!

Clean and disinfect your areas or objects that are frequently touched like objects and surfaces.

DON'T DO THIS:

Wear a face mask if you are not sick. Face masks are only recommended if you are told to do it by a health care provider.

Buy "home" testing kits. These are people who are trying to take advantage of you and any anxiety you might have. Right now, testing can not be done in your home. There is no self-test for coronavirus.

Don't turn to random social media posts for information. The CDC or the Texas State Department of Health updates their guidelines and information. You can turn to KAGS for information. We have a special page set up for information.

What if you're in a risk group for coronavirus?

If you are 65 or older and/or have an underlying health issue like heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, high blood pressure or cancer, you have a bigger chance of getting coronavirus than the general public. The Brazos County Health District recommends these people stay home as much as possible and minimize close contact with other people. Talk to your health care provider about getting additional prescription medication so you don't run out.

What do I do if I feel sick right now?

If you are in a high risk group like the one described above, and are experiencing cough, fever or shortness of breath, call your doctor. If you are not sick enough to be hospitalized, you can recover at home.

If you are generally in good health and have mild symptoms, again, practice social distancing and take care of yourself like you would if you had the flu.

