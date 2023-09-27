Water is back on in Gardendale

This notice was due to a leak with one of the major lines with the Great Gardendale Water Supply Corporation.

Example video title will go here for this video

GARDENDALE, Texas — Update:

Greater Gardendale Water Supply Corporation just announced that the water is back on.

Their general manager said to make sure customers boil the water vigorously for two minutes before consumption.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A boil water notice has been issued for the Greater Gardendale Water Supply Corporation.

This notice has been issued due to a leak on one of the major lines. It will mainly affect all of WCR 58 and everything east of FM 1788. People with weaker immune systems can be specifically vulnerable to these harmful bacteria.