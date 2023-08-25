Boil water notice in effect in Colorado City

Due to a water leak in Colorado City, Community Public Water Systems notifies that all customers boil their water prior to consumption.

COLORADO CITY, Texas — Due to a water leak in the City of Colorado City, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required all customers of Community Public Water Systems to boil their water prior to consumption.

The boil water notice has been in effect since Wednesday.

Anybody with a weakened immune system are especially vulnerable to harmful bacteria, the City of Colorado City said.

Water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use of drinking water or other consumption purposes. This is to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes.

Colorado City suggests that customers purchase water bottles or drink water from some other suitable source temporarily until the water leak has been fixed.