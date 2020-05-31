PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas — On Saturday afternoon, the Presidio County Sheriff's Office discovered the body of 51-year-old Jesus Valenzuela Amaro, a Midland, TX. resident.

Amaro was discovered along the Rio Grande near Ft. Leaton.

The family of Amaro told investigators that he had not been heard from since May 29 and it is believed that he entered the U.S. illegally after being deported.

Officials believe that he suffered from heart problems and hypertension due to high temperatures.

Foul play is not believed to be a cause of death.

The Justice of the Peace has approved an order for an autopsy to be done.

The Texas Rangers are continuing to investigate.

More details will be provided as they become available.