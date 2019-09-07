SAN ANTONIO — Family members and authorities have confirmed two bodies found Tuesday in Medina County to be those of a South Texas woman and the ex-boyfriend police say kidnapped her in late June.

Police and family members of Jessica Sanchez said she was believed to have been kidnapped by Jorge Jaramillo, who allegedly climbed through a window in her house and forced her to leave at gunpoint.

Sanchez's father told KENS 5 early Tuesday evening that the two died in what appeared to be a murder-suicide. However, a final cause of death must still be determined by the medical examiner.

Devine Police Chief Kandy Benavidez soonafter confirmed the bodies belonged to Sanchez and Jaramillo.

Police in Devine said Sanchez had filed an emergency protection order against Jaramillo following a recent incident involving a knife. They had been together for several years before separating in May.

Officials are currently investigating the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.